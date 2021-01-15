VR Download: Battlescar, Doom 3 For Quest, System Shock 2, And The Outlook For 2021

This week’s VR Download Games discussion covered Battlescar, Doom 3 on Oculus Quest, System Shock 2, and the overall outlook for virtual reality in 2021.

We also encountered a funny bug in our custom-built virtual recording studio wherein David couldn’t hear me, which forced him to depend on our live viewers to ensure I wasn’t insulting him live on YouTube.

Check out the discussion here:

Here’s a list of the key timestamps if you don’t have time to watch the whole show:

1:08 – Battlescar

3:36 – Doom 3 for Quest

9:04 – Mare

10:21 – Quest getting multiple accounts

14:14 – Dragon Quest VR?

17:13 – 1.7 million new SteamVR users in 2020

20:42 – PSVR 2020 Top Sellers

27:22 – System Shock 2 VR

31:53 – Hitman 3 PSVR

37:20 – Where is VR going in 2021?

56:40 – Outro

The VR Download broadcasts live to YouTube Mondays at 1 pm Pacific and Thursdays at 2:30 Pacific, with a tech-focused discussion on Monday and a games-focused event on Thursday. We have YouTube comments up in VR so we can interact live with our audience and we’d love to have you join us with questions or to join in the discussion.

You can see lots of our past archived streams over in our YouTube playlist or even all livestreams here on UploadVR and various other gameplay highlights. There’s lots of good stuff there so make sure and subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up-to-date on gameplay videos, video reviews, live talk shows, interviews, and more original content.