Join Us LIVE On YouTube To Discuss Half-Life Alyx!

UploadVR’s weekly podcast, The VR Download, is LIVE on YouTube today at noon PST (19:00 UTC)!

Unlike regular video podcasts, The VR Download is broadcast from virtual reality! Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.

Today we’re bringing you a special episode of the show, discussing Valve’s “flagship” VR game, Half-Life: Alyx, the first full entry in the series in over a decade. It’s designed to give a lot of VR fans exactly what they’ve been asking for; a full-length VR shooter with the same kind of production values you’d expect from a traditional videogame release. You can read more in our full review right here.

Can’t watch? Listen later!

As always, we’ll also be making it available for audio-only listening on Apple, Google, Spotify, TuneIn/Alexa, Stitcher, and more within a couple of hours of airing.