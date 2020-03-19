Remote Work Discussion w/ Devs From Rec Room, Virtual Desktop, and Unity

This is a special episode of the show. We are joined by three guests to discuss remote work amidst the current global pandemic:

Timoni West: Director of AR/VR Product at Unity

Director of AR/VR Product at Shawn Whiting: Head of Community at Rec Room

Head of Community at Guy Godin: sole developer of Virtual Desktop

We apologize for the occasional audio stuttering in this special.

Unlike regular video podcasts, The VR Download is broadcast from virtual reality! Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.

