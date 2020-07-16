New Oculus Headset, Apple AR Lens, Valve’s Secret, PSVR2’s Big Potential

The VR Download is UploadVR’s weekly show about all things VR and AR, broadcast from our virtual studios in the metaverse!
The News Discussion this week:
- Report – New Oculus Headset Enters Production This Month, Sony Ramping Up PS5 Manufacturing
- Valve’s Cancelled ‘Vader’ VR Headset Would Have Cost ‘Upwards Of $5000’
- Valve Has Been Working On A ‘Top-Secret’ Project Since 2018, Hardware Teams Working On ‘What’s Next’
- Superhot Dev Continuing To Experiment With VR, But New Game Skips Support
At the end of each show, we discuss a Hot Topic. This week’s: Will PlayStation VR2 take PC-VR’s limelight?
