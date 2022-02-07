Microsoft’s Internal Turmoil & Meta’s Reality Labs Revenue — VR News Discussion

The platform wars may be entering a new era as Microsoft and Meta gear up for the next generation of computing in very different ways.

We’ll be discussing any late-breaking news as well as the latest report of internal turmoil at Microsoft as its strategy in mixed reality seems a bit unfocused. Microsoft is investing big in gaming acquisitions like Activision Blizzard, and last we heard testing is still planned for Microsoft’s HoloLens-based AR gear for the U.S. military. Still, what’s next for Microsoft in VR and AR?

We’ll also dig into Meta Platforms first-ever earnings report where it broke out revenue and costs from the Reality Labs division responsible for VR and AR technology like Quest 2, and discuss what the company’s new Interaction software development kit means for developers.

Right now we're using the latest avatars from Meta along with expressive hand tracking in a Unity app built for standalone VR by Heaney