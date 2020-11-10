VR Ears Delayed To July 2021, Adding Oculus Quest 2 Support

Rebuff Reality posted an update to Kickstarter backers saying the company plans to ship its VR Ears audio accessory in July of 2021.

Rebuff makes a number of accessories for VR headsets including the VR Power accessory that significantly extends the battery life of the original Oculus Quest and improves comfort by acting as a counterweight. The VR Ears product was successfully funded in May 2020 with initial delivery promised by end of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic upended hardware development schedules everywhere and, with the recent release of Oculus Quest 2, Rebuff Reality is working to ensure compatibility with the new headset from Facebook.

“VR Ears will ship July 15, 2021, with full support for Oculus Quest 2, forward compatibility for all leading VR headsets, and standalone with our HeadStrap accessory,” a post from the company explains. “We know this is not what you were hoping for, we feel the same way. All the funds we’ve gathered have been put to good use improving the product in the best way possible.”

We first saw VR Ears at CES in Las Vegas in January. The off-ear accessory is meant to offer a similar audio experience to the HP Reverb G2 and Valve Index. With its latest update, Rebuff Reality posted a photo showing how the latest version of the accessory looks today.

The delay is a blow to buyers of the accessory who had planned to upgrade a headset that’s going to be much older than they expected when the accessory actually arrives. We’re looking forward to getting our hands on the finished accessory to see how it affects the overall experience of Oculus Quest 2 and other headsets.