VR Ears Doubles Kickstarter Funding Goal In Less Than 24 Hours

And just like that, Rebuff Reality’s VR Ears peripheral is funded on Kickstarter. Twice over, even.

Yesterday we reported on the launch of the crowdfunding campaign for this VR audio upgrade peripheral. Rebuff was looking to raise $30,000 by May 21. At the time of writing, the campaign has doubled that total, reaching over $60,000 with the help of over 600 backers. All of the 500 super early bird units have been claimed too.

Guess people really want to upgrade their VR audio, huh?

The VR Ears basically take the off-ear speaker design of the Valve Index and brings it to other headsets like the Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift S, original HTC Vive and PSVR. It features two speakers that attach to either side of your headset and can be adjusted to suit you. We got to try the kit briefly at CES earlier in the year and were impressed with the results, though we haven’t sampled the final product.

With the super early bird tier now used up, you can effectively pre-order a pair of the speakers for $89 in another early bird offer, limited to 2,000 backers. This includes clips and cables for a single headset.

With the initial goal settled, the company is now lining up a range of extra peripherals as stretch goals including universal headstraps, carrying cases and more. The campaign suggests backers will get 30% off of these products. If it hits $1,000,000, though, Rebuff says it will give all of them away for free to those that backed the super early bird and above.

Rebuff is expecting to start shipping VR Ears in November 2020, though people that back now are more likely to receive a unit in December.