Community Download: Is VR Exercise The Future Of Home Fitness?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know if you think VR exercise could be the future of home fitness workouts?

Now that we live in an age of social isolation and stay-at-home orders from governments around the world, finding novel ways to stay active and fit is more important than ever. Gyms are often closed nowadays and working out at home like normal with videos or over web conferences doesn’t do it for lots of people.

That’s where VR can come into play. Not only is it great to stay connected with others, but there are some truly great VR exercise apps out there too. With the likes of Beat Saber serving as a major catalyst for thousands of VR users around the world, as well as apps such as BoxVR and Supernatural that focus specifically on helping you exercise and stay fit, there’s never been a better time to get fit at home.

But is this really what the future looks like for at-home fitness? Will VR exercise be ubiquitous enough that gyms, trainers, and users will start to use it as often as a Peloton, Bowflex, eliptical machine, treadmill, or other common exercise equipment? Could a VR headset replace at-home gyms in the future?

Let us know what you think of the prospect down in the comments below and recommend any tips you have for working out in VR!