VR FPS Game Contractors Goes 50% Off After Biggest Content Update Yet

As we reported recently, Contractors received its biggest content update yet, adding official mod support, new games modes and crossplay support, among other things. Now, to coincide with the update’s release, the game has gone on sale for 50% on Steam until June 8th.

The discount brings the game down from $19.99 to just $9.99 — quite the bargain, we think. Contractors is a team-based, competitive multiplayer VR first-person shooter. It sits among a few VR FPS games that dominate the genre, such as Onward and Pavlov. The best of the three is up for debate (and probably a fair amount of personal preference), but at the time of writing, Onward is and Pavlov are both priced at $24.99 on Steam. This makes the $9.99 copy of Contractors look quite alluring, as the cheapest of the three at the moment.

If you missed the details of the update, you can check out our article for details. However, here’s a quick summary:

Crossplay capability with the Oculus Quest version of the game, which is still in beta

The ability to jump

Three new weapons

Three new game modes (bomb defusal, death match and gun game FFA)

UI changes

Improved animations

A tutorial for new players

It’s a pretty comprehensive update for existing and new players alike. So if you haven’t jumped aboard the VR FPS train just yet, this Contractors sale might be enough to pull you in. The sale only appears to the PC VR version on Steam, as the Oculus Quest version is still in beta and currently available for free via sideloading. For more details on that, see yesterday’s post.

Contractors is available for $9.99 on Steam until June 8th.