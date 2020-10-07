VR Game Releases October 2020: The Quest 2 Launch Lineup & MORE!

Related Posts
- New VR Games October 2020: All The Biggest Releases
Star Wars: Squadrons and Quest 2 headline a huge month for VR. Let's round up…
- Gadgeteer Releases For Quest On October 24
After an initial release on other platforms and a Quest port announcement last month, Gadgeteer…
- Best Quest Games (Spring 2020)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYNN18DeU4c
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This