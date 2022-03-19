Zombie Apocalypses And Virtual Lumberjacking – VR Games & Updates On Our Radar This Week

Another zombie apocalypse and a chance to become a virtual lumberjack are just some of the VR titles on our radar this week.

Every week we get a lot of updates on new VR games at Upload – so much so that we don’t have time to cover them all. This week we talked about news for Moss Book 2, Tentacular and Cities VR, but here are some other titles we didn’t get to take a look at.

The Living Remain

Two-person team Five Finger Studios is working on this zombie shooter. It’s promising a full story-driven campaign with crafting elements and physics-driven interactions like breaking through glass or pushing threats away. It’s coming to SteamVR on April 5.

Timberman VR

Think Fruit Ninja but with trees and you’ve pretty much arrived at Timberman VR, a series of minigames that see you chopping wood with style. Match the correct directions or chop the right amount of wood as you strive to become the best lumberjack you can be.

Painting VR

This impressive physics-driven painting app will soon find a new home on Steam. A new listing for the app points to a spring 2022 release. We’ll be looking forward to seeing how the extra fidelity afforded by a PC pushes the experience.

Ultrawings 2

Looks like there’s a small delay to the PC VR version of one of our favorite games of 2022 so far. The Steam listing now says the game will be arriving in April, having originally been planned for this month. A shame, but we’ll gladly wait longer if it means we get a better-looking version of this gem.