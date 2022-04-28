VR Gamescast: Assassin’s Creed VR, Cities VR Impressions

This week on the VR Gamescast Jamie and Harry are talking Assassin’s Creed VR and Cities: VR!

There’s been a whole heap of VR gaming news over the past seven days. First up, we’re breaking down Little Cities’ post-launch plans, including hand tracking. Can it pull off an ambitious new control scheme?

Elsewhere, there’s new details on Ghostbusters VR. Is it a sequel to the Afterlife movie? And will it come to other platforms?

Perhaps the biggest news of the week for many will be the Assassin’s Creed VR leaks. We might be getting a linear, single-player Assassin’s Creed game. Will that work in VR?

Finally, Cities: VR is out on Quest 2 today. We’re not quite ready to put a final review on it, but Harry has impressions from what he’s played so far. Is it an accurate translation of Cities: Skylines to VR?

The VR Gamescast goes live every Thursday. Make sure to join us for all the latest goings-on in the world of VR gaming!