VR Gamescast: Phasmophobia VR Updates, NFL VR Game, Tentacular Impressions

Coming up on this week’s VR Gamescast: updates for Phamsophobia VR and Zenith as well as impressions of the latest releases!

Jamie and Harry are back at it, with plenty of headlines to list off. Kicking off the week, we talk about the upcoming improved VR support for Phasmophobia. Will it be enough to get the game onto some of our Best Of lists? We’re also talking about Zenith (again). Ramen VR got a bunch more money – how can we expect to see the game improve going forward?

Meanwhile, a new NFL VR game has been announced, as has a follow-up to one of VR’s most popular flight games. Watch on to learn more:

Over in the impressions, we have a bunch of previews and reviews. Jamie has been playing Tentacular and he absolutely loves it. Find out why he thinks you will too. We’ve also tried the demo for Mothergunship: Forge, and we think it shows a lot of promise.

Harry, meanwhile, has been playing Startenders and has mixed emotions. He’s far more enthusiastic about the promising preview version of Piano Vision, which is the best AR piano tutorial yet.

The VR Gamescast goes live every Thursday. Got any questions for next week’s show? Let us know in the comments below!