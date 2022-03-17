VR Gamescast: Moss 2 Impressions, VR Storytelling Troubles, Snoop Dogg In The Metaverse

This week on the VR Gamescast we’re talking about Moss: Book 2, Virtual Virtual Reality 2 and more.

After a short break, Jamie and Harry are back to round up the latest VR news and reviews. Headlining this week is the reveal that Moss: Book 2 is coming to PSVR 2 on March 31! Jamie’s seen an extended demo of the game – what does he make of it? And why are so many VR games announcing their release dates just weeks before they arrive?

Elsewhere, Harry returns to Virtual Virtual Reality 2, a game we’d previously only reviewed in part due to bugs. Now that there’s been a few patches, is the experience much better? And what’s up with VR storytelling? Why is it so much harder to do than traditional gaming and films? We ponder those questions as we also look over what went wrong with Hitchhiker VR.

There’s much more where that came from. We talk about our hands-on experience with Owlchemy Labs’ Cosmonious High and if the developer’s strict approach to immersion is the right way to go. We also dive into the PlayStation Store charts where Beat Saber remains king, outselling even new titles like Zenith. With PSVR nearing the end of its life, is Beat Saber’s position at the top truly cemented?

And, finally, we take a trip back to Bad Metaverse Watch. In this edition: Snoop Dogg NFTs. Need we say more?

The VR Gamescast goes live every Thursday. Got any questions for next week’s show? Let us know in the comments below!