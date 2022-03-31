VR Gamescast: Moss: Book II, Cosmonious High Reviews & More

Lots to cover on this week’s VR Gamescast: competing city building games get competing release dates, plus reviews of Moss: Book II & Cosmonious High!

Jamie and I are back on the headset mics again for another episode of the VR Gamescast, with a bunch of news to cover this week. First off, we talked about the second annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, which is set to take place on April 20. A few games are confirmed already, but what else are we hoping to see?

Plus, two upcoming games — which were already competing in the same genre on Quest — now have competing release dates! City building titles Little Cities and Cities VR both announced release dates this week, and they’ll launch within a week of each other. Jamie and I break down why this might be, and how we hope either game will differentiate itself from the other.

Last but not least on the news front, Pistol Whip developers Cloudhead Games confirm they’re working on a new AAA VR game. Jamie has a few ideas on what to expect and what he’d like to see.

In terms of hands-on and impressions, it was a big week for Jamie who played through both Cosmonious High and Moss: Book II. There’s some good things about both titles, but not without some caveats — tune in to the full episode to learn more.

The VR Gamescast goes live every Thursday. Got any questions for next week’s show? Playing something that you’re dying to tell us about? Let us know in the comments below!