Building The Best Quest Library With $50 And Hitman 3 PC VR – VR Gamescast

How should you spend for $50 Oculus Black Friday voucher? Find out in the VR Gamescast, live today at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm UK!

Jamie and Zeena sit down to talk about Meta’s big Quest promotion available this week. Pick up a Quest 2 from participating retailer and you’ll also get a free voucher to use on games on the Oculus Store. But with so much choice on offer, we guide you through how we’d spend our dollars.

Also this week, we talk about the just-announced PC VR version of Hitman 3, and what we can expect to see updated. Plus Blade And Sorcery: Nomad just got mods – what does that mean for the future of the game on Quest? Finally, we’ll be touching on Resident Evil 4’s sales success and Unplugged’s PC VR version.

The VR Gamescast comes at you live every Thursday at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm UK, discussing all the latest in VR gaming and entertainment. You can be a part of the conversation over on YouTube or, if you’re so inclined, join us later via the audio platform of your choice.

