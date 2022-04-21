VR Gamescast: Meta Showcase Reactions, Bonelab, Ghostbusters VR Announced

This week on the VR Gamescast we’re looking at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

There were plenty of reveals and trailers to talk about at this week’s event. Jamie and Harry are back to pick them apart. What did we make of new trailers for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 and Among Us VR? Are we excited for sequels to Red Matter and Espire 1?

Moreover, we talk about the announcements of Bonelab and Ghostbusters VR. Were these the big announcements to really knock the showcase out of the park? Wrapping up, we go over our overall impressions of the show – is Meta hitting its stride with gaming showcases? Did the company do enough to bring new people to Quest 2? Will the headset have a big 2022?

The VR Gamescast goes live every Thursday. Make sure to join us for all the latest goings-on in the world of VR gaming!