HTC’s Viverse Blunder, Minecraft Mods On Quest & Green Hell VR Impressions – VR Gamescast

This week on the VR Gamescast we’re talking Minecraft mods on Quest and that Viverse trailer. You know the one.

Join us at 5pm UK/12pm ET/9am PT!

Harry and Jamie are back in the Upload Studio to break down the week’s news and previews. Kicking things off, we dissect that strange and really rather awful Viveverse trailer from HTC and try to make some sense of it. Do we really want to buy virtual cat art? And how the heck are you meant to taste virtual wine?

Elsewhere we’ve got the latest headlines. There’s more VR mod madness in the form of Minecraft: Java Edition coming unofficially to Quest and a teaser for the Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod. Plus we dive into the news that Coatsink is working on a PSVR 2 launch title, discussing what it could possible be. Finally there’s the full reveal of After The Fall’s Frontrunner season. Is it enough to satisfy fans and bring other players back into the fold?

Over in the impressions, we’ve played the Steam Next Fest demo of Green Hell VR. Is the jungle-set survival game living up to its potential? Jamie gives his thoughts.

The VR Gamescast comes your way every week, usually at 5pm UK/12pm ET/9am PT on a Thursday. Make sure to join the premiered video on YouTube, or head to a podcast service of your choice to listen to the audio version. We’ll see you next week!