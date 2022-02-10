Zenith Reviewed, Peaky Blinders VR Revealed And VVR2 Impressions – VR Gamescast

This week on the VR Gamecast: a whole host of new VR games have been announced, and we’re finally ready to deliver impressions on Zenith.

Join us today at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK!

It’s been a busy start to the year but, slowly but surely, things seem to be calming down. This week we’ve finally had the time to sit down and deliver our final impressions of Zenith. Is this an essential VR MMO? Or should you wait to see how its roadmap rolls? Watch along with Jamie’s full review to find out.

Elsewhere, Harry’s been playing Virtual Virtual Reality 2 following its announcement last week. He’ll be diving into his impressions of the game, which launches on Quest 2 and Rift today, though we won’t be delivering a full review just yet. Find out why during the show.

Finally, there’s many, many new VR games to talk about: Wands Alliances brings more multiplayer magic to Quest 2, the Shelbys dive into VR with Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, and it looks like Devolver Digital is publishing its first new VR game since Gorn. We go over all of these announcements and let you know what to look out for.

The VR Gamescast goes online every Thursday 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK. If you don’t want to watch on YouTube you’ll also find us on podcast platforms of all shapes and sizes. See you next week!