VR MMO OrbusVR Gets First Pack Of Paid DLC Content In Q2 2020

The team behind VR MMO OrbusVR has been extremely generous with the game’s post-launch support. Massive feature updates, content additions, expansions, and new features have all been added to free, but now they’re shifting to paid DLC content.

Honestly, I’m surprised it has taken this long. Non-subscription MMOs like The Elder Scrolls Online have been using this format for a while now with great success. The DLC will include 10-15 hours of new content, 5 new zones, 3 new armor sets, 2 new weapon sets, pets, mounts, housing furniture pieces, and achievements. However it will not include new classes, harvestable items, new potions, a higher level cap, or anything that would give DLC purchasers an edge in the game as a whole.

The first ‘Mini Story Pack’ for OrbusVR is set to be a story-focused DLC aimed at exploration and questing, separate from the rest of the game, and is due out in Q2 of this year on all platforms (PC VR and Quest) for $9.99. According to a recent email from the company:

“For the first Pack, we’re showing you a different side of Patreayl and taking you to several mini zones within the current overworld where you’ll befriend and assist a society of sentient lizards. We’ll be introducing a couple of new mechanics, as well as throwing it back to original Orbus by bringing back a few old enemies.”

This pack of missions starts in Pierre’s shop where you are tasked with locating a missing lizard aided by a newly created gadget that lets you shrink things and people. What follows is a sort of Bug’s Life-esque adventure it sounds like across the world’s many “micro-ecosystems” in search of the lizard.

OrbusVR is expected to get 2-3 story DLC packs this year, including this first one with plans for a larger expansion at some point potentially after those are out.

You can read more about the story DLC on the official OrbusVR blog. Let us know what you think down in the comments below!