VR MMO Zenith Is Currently Steam’s Top Selling Game

Long-anticipated VR MMO, Zenith: The Last City, is currently the top selling game on Steam.

The US charts for the PC store place Ramen VR’s new game at the very top of the list. To be clear, this isn’t a VR-specific category, it’s for every game on Steam. Currently Zenith is beating out pre-orders for Dying Light 2 and Elden Ring as well as recent releases like God of War and Monster Hunter Rise.

The game’s also currently sitting at the top of the Quest store’s best-selling charts. This, and the fact that the game seems to have been having login issues due to large amounts of players trying to get in at launch, suggests Zenith’s release has been a big deal.

We couldn’t tell you the last time we saw a SteamVR release reach the #1 spot in the top sellers list, though there’s a chance Half-Life: Alyx made it in 2020 (it did rank in the best-selling games for release month). Could this data mean that Zenith even challenges Beat Sabers’ winning streak in the monthly PlayStation Store chart releases?

Either way, the current data is fitting proof of just how much demand there is for a full-scale VR MMO that lets friends meet up and quest together online. And, based on what we’ve played of Zenith thus far, the game certainly has the foundations to live up to that potential. We’ve played the first few hours and detailed the game’s surprising accessibility and strong social infrastructure in our review-in-progress. Expect to see more updates to that article in the coming days.

