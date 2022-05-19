Quest Is Getting Another Table Tennis Game

Another table tennis game is coming to Meta Quest (formerly Oculus Quest) soon.

VR Ping Pong Pro is set to arrive on the platform on May 26 and is now listed in the coming soon section of the store. You might have heard of this one before – it was released on Steam and PSVR a few years back. Check out a trailer below.

VR Ping Pong Pro Coming To Quest

Yup, this is pretty much what you’d expect. Ping Pong Pro comes with eight different environments, five difficulty levels for AI opponents in single-player mode and multiplayer options for taking on friends, too. You can fight to the top in a Tournament mode and, outside of traditional matches, there are minigames.

Of course, there are already a handful of great table tennis games on Quest, including the excellent Eleven: Table Tennis, which still ranks in our list of the best Quest games. Ping Pong Pro will have its work cut out for it if it hopes to dethrone that game.

Are you going to be checking out Ping Pong Pro when it launches on Quest? Let us know in the comments below!