VR Power Accessory For Oculus Quest ‘Heavily Backordered’

The VR Power accessory for Oculus Quest appears to be in high demand and a new email from Rebuff Reality, the company behind the add-on, provides an update on shipping expectations.

Shortly after this year’s CES we ordered the VR Power accessory ourselves to properly review the product after our initial impressions. The accessory attaches to the Oculus Quest strap in the back of the head and connects to the headset to provide backup power and operate as a counterweight with better balance for the headset’s fitting. We placed our order on Jan. 15 and received an email today stating “You should be receiving your order in the next two weeks. If you have placed an order of VR Power in the last week, it is possible you may incur further shipping delays as the first shipment of VR Power from our manufacturer has been completely sold out.”

Rebuff Reality’s website today lists the expected shipping date for new orders as Feb. 20. In case you missed it, VR Power and the company’s VR Ears accessory were both nominees for our Best of Show and People’s Choice Awards at CES.

This isn’t the first backorder we’ve seen in virtual reality recently. The Valve Index has been out of stock for some time, but is expected to ship again before the release of Half-Life Alyx. Just last week, ship dates from the official Facebook site for Oculus Quest in the United States were pushed back to March.

We reached out to Rebuff Reality CEO and Co-Founder Joe Sciacchetano for additional comment on shipping expectations going forward for people placing new orders. We will update this article if we hear back and we’ll have a full review once we get our hands on the actual accessory at home.