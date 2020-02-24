VR Power: Oculus Quest Battery Add-On Unboxing

Related Posts
- New VR Power Battery Pack For Oculus Quest Provides Power And Counter Weight
A new battery pack for the Oculus Quest, the VR Power, aims to increase your…
- VR Power Oculus Quest Battery Pack Starts Shipping But Remains Backordered
Good news if you got in an early pre-order for the VR Power Oculus Quest…
- VR Power: Oculus Quest Battery Pack & Counterweight - UploadVR @ CES
https://youtu.be/UmlQImwRq4k
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This