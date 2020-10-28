Scares & Screams on Dreams PSVR! – VR Roulette Halloween Special

Welcome to VR Roulette! This is our LIVE weekly game show on YouTube that’s streamed (usually) on Wednesdays. We select a list of weird, quirky, and/or bizarre VR games and take turns spinning the wheel to see what we’ve all got to play next. Tune in with us live on YouTube at 11am PT today! Read our announcement article for more details.

Halloween is upon us so this week Jamie, Zeena and David will be taking this weekly live show over to PSVR with Dreams by using its own built-in Randomizer for selecting each game. Much to David’s delight and Jamie & Zeena’s discontent, we’ll only be playing horror games. We predict heinous amounts of shouting, laughter & disgust.

We’ll be adding the list of all games we’ve played here from the Dreams PSVR compatible library, so make sure to tune in at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 6pm GMT!

