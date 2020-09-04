Introducing VR Roulette, UploadVR’s New Youtube Game Show

This might come as a bit of a surprise but, here at UploadVR, we love playing VR. Shocking, I know. Trouble is, there’s a heck of a lot of it out there. But our new YouTube game show, VR Roulette, is here to help.

VR Roulette is a little like Wheel of Fortune mixed with a Let’s Play. Every week, a group of us take turns spinning the wheel to select one of a handful of SteamVR games. They might be hidden gems, they might be so bad they’re good and, with any luck, they might be so bad they’re, well, really bad. It might be a bit of a mess, but that’s sort of the point.

Once a game is chosen, it’s the given player’s turn to jump in for no more than 10 minutes. Then they jump back out and we spin the wheel again until everyone gets a turn. But don’t just take our word for it, see it for yourself in our preview trailer! This week we’re swinging through space in Yupitergrad, mutilating orcs in Shadow of Valhalla, and… bullying small rock people in Rockytown (really).

If Zeena’s injured hand wasn’t enough evidence, things are probably going to get crazy (and we may need a bigger VR space).

We’ll be back (mainly) weekly every Wednesday from 10am PT from this point on unless we say otherwise, doing the show live because we’re clearly insane. What are your thoughts on the show so far? Are there any features would you like to see implemented? Let us know in the comments below or during next week’s stream!