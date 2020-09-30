VR Roulette Episode 4 LIVE: Ratbois & Roasting

Update: Whelp. Technical troubles are afoot at Upload Studios (or, rather, our apartment). We’re pushing VR Roulette to tomorrow, Thursday, October 1st! Apologies for the issues, please catch us then!

Welcome to VR Roulette! This is our LIVE weekly game show on YouTube that’s streamed (usually) at 10AM PT on Wednesdays. We select a list of weird, quirky, and/or bizarre VR games and take turns spinning the wheel to see what we’ve all got to play next. Tune in with us live on YouTube! Read our announcement article for more details.

David’s out fighting space scuffles, so it’s time for an all-UK episode of VR Roulette with Jamie and Zeena!

No time for being overly polite and discussing foreign trade policy though (that’s the only Brexit joke we’ll be allowing). I’m afraid we’ll be busy chucking snowballs in Snowday, sorting eggs from bombs (for some reason) in Egg Time and fending off hordes of giant rats in the rather terrifying-looking MegaRats. There’s also a Doritos VR Battle game, which is the most exciting thing to happen to Zeena since the advent of the 3D Dorito. We even have our first request! But you’ll have to tune in to learn all about it.

But enough 90’s confectionary trivia; we’ve got a gameshow to make. Be here bright and early at 10am PT for all the usual shenanigans. Apologies in advance for this week’s thumbnail.

Do you have any recommendations for games or types of games you’d like to see in future VR Roulette episodes? Do you think we could do anything to make the show better (keeping in mind David lives in California and Jamie/Zeena live in the UK) or is it good as-is right now?

