VR Roulette Episode 7: Obliterating Ducks And Saving The World!

Welcome to VR Roulette! This is our LIVE weekly game show on YouTube that’s streamed (usually) on Wednesdays. We select a list of weird, quirky, and/or bizarre VR games and take turns spinning the wheel to see what we’ve all got to play next. Tune in with us live on YouTube at 10am PT today! Read our announcement article for more details.

We know, we know, it’s been a minute since we last did an episode. But! We’re back! Can you ever forgive us?

Well, we’re mostly back anyways. No David, but Jamie and Zeena here to fend off the worst of what SteamVR has to throw at them yet again. This week we’re taking duck hunt to a whole new level in Duckpocalypse and, uh, cutting in line in Line Simulator. We personally can’t think of anything more exciting, but then again we’re not very exciting people.

