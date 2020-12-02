VR Roulette Episode 8: Knock-Off The Colossus

Welcome to VR Roulette! This is our LIVE weekly game show on YouTube that’s streamed (usually) on Wednesdays. We select a list of weird, quirky, and/or bizarre VR games and take turns spinning the wheel to see what we’ve all got to play next. Tune in with us live on YouTube at 8:30am PT today! Read our announcement article for more details.

Jamie and Zeena are back for another week of VR mishaps and maybe (just maybe) some happy accidents too. Today we’ll be leaping through traffic in Highway Madness, slicing fools in Rise of the Samurai and investigating a game called Children of the Colossus, which looks suspiciously like a game with a very similar name. Any idea what we mean? What horrors await? Find out below at 8:30am PT!

Watch Previous Episodes

Catch up on our previous VR Roulette episodes:

Episode 7 – Killer Ducks!

Episode 6 – Halloween Special In Dreams

Episode 5 – Punching Pigs, Quidditch & Doritos

Episode 4 – Ratbois & Roasting

Episode 3 – MARSHMALLOW MURDER

Episode 2 – Ski Doom, Cute Idols & Quest 2 Q&A

Episode 1 – MOMO, Sharks of Mars, And More!

Tell Us What You Think

Let us know below what you think of VR Roulette! You can also join our Discord and send suggestions into our VR Roulette chat so Jamie, David & Zeena know what you want to see.

Are you a developer wanting to get your game on the show? Email us!

Want more? Make sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel for plenty of coverage on all things VR!