Every Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition Reveal In One Spot

Whew! We’re done! The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition is over! Miss the show? No worries – here’s everything we announced this year!

Below is a link to every article for every game featured. Or just watch the entire show again, because why not?

Main Show

Watch First Ever Solaris: Offworld Combat Gameplay Here

VR Stealth Game Panther VR Surprise Launches In Early Access Today

Onward For Oculus Quest First-Ever Gameplay Footage Coming This Month

Check Out Early Development Footage Of Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

David Hayter Teases Phantom: Covert Ops In New Trailer Ahead Of Release

Star Shaman Is A Funky New VR Game From An All-New Studio

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners ‘Meatgrinder’ Update Adds Brutal Horde Mode Arenas

New Trailer For VR Noir The Rig Ahead Of Launch This Month

Spaceteam Is Even More Frantic Inputs With Free Updates

Check Out Traffic Jams’ Manic Local Multiplayer Mode, Demo Coming This Week

Dungeon Crawler Operencia: The Stolen Sun Is Coming To VR

Area Man Lives Continues To Look Like An Eccentric VR Experience In New Trailer

Get Your Latest Look At Cyberpunk Action Game Lonn Right Here

Agence Is A New Experiment In VR AI And Interaction

Physics-Defying Puzzler Gravity Lab Is Coming To Oculus Quest

Go To Hell In VR Puzzler Trial By Teng From The Creators Of Form

New Cosmophobia Footage Teases More VR Scares And Combat

Ghost Patrol Promises A Ghost Bustin’ Good Time At VR Arcades

In Death: Unchained Brings Rogue-Lite VR Action To Oculus Quest This July

Gnomes & Goblins ‘Coming Soon’ After Years In Hibernation

Low-Fi Oozes Gritty Cyberpunk VR Style In Latest Trailer

Vertigo Remastered Arrives In July, New Trailer Here

Trover Saves The Universe Comes To Quest This Week

Pistol Whip Developers Announce PSVR Release Date, Heartbreaker Update, And ‘Concierge’ Campaign

Norman Reedus Has An Update On The Walking Dead: Onslaught

Watch New Blaston Gameplay, 1v1 VR Shooter From Resolution Games

Vacation Simulator ‘Back To Job’ Update Coming This Fall

Pre Show

Play Bunker Aims To Bring Beloved Board Games To VR

Virtual Battlegrounds VR FPS Adds Cosmetic Unlocks And More

Panzer Dragoon VR Debuts Nostalgic Retrospective Trailer

Exclusive New Footage Of Naau: The Lost Eye Debuts Right Here

Sun Shard Brings Monster Slashing Action To Quest

Let us know what you thought down in the comments below!