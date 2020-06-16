Every Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition Reveal In One Spot

Whew! We’re done! The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition is over! Miss the show? No worries – here’s everything we announced this year!
Below is a link to every article for every game featured. Or just watch the entire show again, because why not?
Main Show
Watch First Ever Solaris: Offworld Combat Gameplay Here
VR Stealth Game Panther VR Surprise Launches In Early Access Today
Onward For Oculus Quest First-Ever Gameplay Footage Coming This Month
Check Out Early Development Footage Of Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife
David Hayter Teases Phantom: Covert Ops In New Trailer Ahead Of Release
Star Shaman Is A Funky New VR Game From An All-New Studio
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners ‘Meatgrinder’ Update Adds Brutal Horde Mode Arenas
New Trailer For VR Noir The Rig Ahead Of Launch This Month
Spaceteam Is Even More Frantic Inputs With Free Updates
Check Out Traffic Jams’ Manic Local Multiplayer Mode, Demo Coming This Week
Dungeon Crawler Operencia: The Stolen Sun Is Coming To VR
Area Man Lives Continues To Look Like An Eccentric VR Experience In New Trailer
Get Your Latest Look At Cyberpunk Action Game Lonn Right Here
Agence Is A New Experiment In VR AI And Interaction
Physics-Defying Puzzler Gravity Lab Is Coming To Oculus Quest
Go To Hell In VR Puzzler Trial By Teng From The Creators Of Form
New Cosmophobia Footage Teases More VR Scares And Combat
Ghost Patrol Promises A Ghost Bustin’ Good Time At VR Arcades
In Death: Unchained Brings Rogue-Lite VR Action To Oculus Quest This July
Gnomes & Goblins ‘Coming Soon’ After Years In Hibernation
Low-Fi Oozes Gritty Cyberpunk VR Style In Latest Trailer
Vertigo Remastered Arrives In July, New Trailer Here
Trover Saves The Universe Comes To Quest This Week
Pistol Whip Developers Announce PSVR Release Date, Heartbreaker Update, And ‘Concierge’ Campaign
Norman Reedus Has An Update On The Walking Dead: Onslaught
Watch New Blaston Gameplay, 1v1 VR Shooter From Resolution Games
Vacation Simulator ‘Back To Job’ Update Coming This Fall
Pre Show
Play Bunker Aims To Bring Beloved Board Games To VR
Virtual Battlegrounds VR FPS Adds Cosmetic Unlocks And More
Panzer Dragoon VR Debuts Nostalgic Retrospective Trailer
Exclusive New Footage Of Naau: The Lost Eye Debuts Right Here
Sun Shard Brings Monster Slashing Action To Quest
Let us know what you thought down in the comments below!