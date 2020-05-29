Watch The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition Right Here, 9am June 8

Yes, this is the VR Showcase you’re looking for. Bookmark this page, because the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition goes live at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm BT!

Wait, what’s the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition? Simple – it’s a huge video dedicated to announcing new VR games and experiences as well as debuting new trailers and features for both the titles you love and the ones you can’t wait to play.

So bookmark this page, because you’ll find the Showcase right here on June 8th. Better yet, get here early; at 8:30am PT/11:30am ET/4:30pm BT we’ll be launching our pre-show. Coming to you from our Virtual Studios (where we host our weekly Download podcast), we’ll be debuting yet more reveals and discussing the year in VR so far. We’ll also be following up the Showcase with developer interviews and further coverage. More on that soon.

This year’s show is also airing on IGN and Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest! We’re super excited about these partnerships bringing the VR goodness to yet more people.

But what can you expect? We’ve already been teasing a few reveals for this year’s show. We’ll have new game announcements from some of VR’s biggest studios, like Fast Travel Games. Plus there’s updates on some of the best titles to release in the past few years, like Pistol Whip. Oh, and we’ll be getting fresh looks at some of the most anticipated titles on the horizon, like Low-Fi. Overall we’ll be showing over 20 games and experiences, so there’s bound to be something to your taste.

So, just to recap: bookmark this page because at 8:40am PT/11:40am ET/4:40pm BT we run our pre-show, counting down to the main event at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm BT! What are you looking forward to seeing this year? Let us know in the comments below!