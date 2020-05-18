Fast Travel Games To Reveal Its Next Project At Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition

Here’s some news we wish we could fast travel right to; the developer of Apex Construct, The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets and more is coming to Upload’s VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th.

Yep, Showcase regulars Fast Travel Games will return to the 2020 iteration of our big event with a brand new game reveal. At last year’s E3 VR Showcase, Fast Travel debuted cutesy VR puzzler, The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets (which just revealed hand-tracking support on Quest), and Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency, which it co-developed alongside Neat Corp. What could the team have in store for this year? No teases from us, but you’ll definitely want to tune in.

Fast Travel Games broke onto the VR scene in 2018 with Apex Construct, a VR adventure game that offered a full, story-driven campaign; not something that was very common at the time. Since then the team has become a big player in the industry with two Quest titles (a port of Apex and Curious Tale) and wider support for all headsets, including Sony’s PSVR. We can’t wait to see what it’s cooking up next.

The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition lands on June 8th (final time TBC). Fast Travel is bringing just one of over 20 upcoming titles we’ll be spotlighting this year, including fresh looks at some of your most anticipated games and all-new announcements. If you want to be the first to know what the next 12 months and beyond look like for your VR headset, you won’t want to miss it.