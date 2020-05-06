The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition Arrives June 8 On YouTube & IGN

E3 may be gone but that won’t stop us! The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition arrives on your screens on June 8, 2020 (final time TBA). And this year we’re going big.

That’s right, we’ll be back to break more headlines, announce new games and give you deeper looks at upcoming titles next month. For our second summer showcase, we’re proud to be teaming up with IGN. They’ll be carrying the show as part of their Summer of Gaming event this June. Our showcases are all about the VR industry coming together to make a big splash during an exciting time in the gaming calendar and this partnership is a big step towards doing exactly that.

Not familiar with an Upload Showcase? Think of them as Nintendo Direct-style videos, just exclusively for new VR games. We held our first event at E3 last year where we revealed huge games like After The Fall, Pistol Whip and Budget Cuts 2. We’ve been hard at work planning the 2020 edition and we’re looking forward to showing over 20 VR games.

Expect news from some of the biggest VR developers around like Fast Travel Games and Cloudhead Games as well as highlights on some indie darlings and more. If you’re lucky, we may even introduce you to one or two new studios that have been secretly mining away on new games over the past few months and years.

So mark your calendars and prep your bingo cards; we’ve got a few more weeks to deliver our biggest and best showcase yet. We’ll see you soon!