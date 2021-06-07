VR Summer Preview: Every Big Game Coming Soon

Let’s face it, there hasn’t been a lot of ‘big’ VR games this year.

True, there have been some absolutely great titles – Demeo, Carve Snowboarding, Wraith and Floor Plan 2 among others were all hugely enjoyable. But, Hitman 3 aside, there’s been a lack of blockbuster content for headsets that really gets everyone talking. That drought looks to end this summer.

So here’s our full VR Summer Preview listing all the big titles coming up in the next few months. This is for all platforms so whether you’re on Quest, PSVR or PC, there’s something for you. We’ll keep this list updated with new dates as they come in – including any announcements at our VR Showcase this weekend!

VR Summer Preview

After The Fall – TBA (Quest, PSVR, PC VR)

Vertigo Games’ Arizona Sunshine follow-up is finally shaping up to freeze over our summer. After The Fall takes place in a frosty post-apocalyptic LA in which up to four players venture out into the wastes to take on hordes of zombies. A focus on persistent content has us hoping this co-op shooter becomes a staple in our libraries.

Arashi: Castles Of Sin – TBA (PSVR)

Announced just last week, Arashi looks a little like Tenchu in VR. You infiltrate six castles captured by bandits, using stealth to silently take down opponents or going loud and engaging them in melee combat. Oh, and did we mention you have a pet wolf?

Captain ToonHead vs the Punks From Outer Space – TBA (Quest, PSVR, PC VR)

A Saturday morning cartoon-infused mix of shooter and tower defense. CaptainToonhead promises ridiculous weaponry and a crazy assortment of enemies.

Fracked – TBA (PSVR)

nDreams’ follow-up to Phantom: Covert Ops looks like a surprisingly agile shooter. Explosive stunts are at the heart of this PSVR exclusive, which sees you making daring leaps, shooting down ski slopes and, well, just shooting too.

Green Hell VR – Q3 2021 (PC)

A full VR conversion of grizzly survival game, Green Hell, is due to reach PC VR this summer. Gather resources and fend for yourself in the heat of the jungle, where just about everything is looking for a piece of you. An Oculus Quest port will arrive later on in the year, too.

Larcenauts – TBA (Quest, PC VR)

Impulse Gear returns with a very different kind of shooter to Farpoint. Larcenauts is a team-based shooter in the vein of Overwatch with two teams of six battling it out using an array of unique character classes. Cross-play between Quest and PC is confirmed, too.

Lone Echo 2 – TBA (Rift)

What could very well be Facebook’s last PC-only game finally arrives after much delay. After the epic cliffhanger to 2017’s Lone Echo we’ve been dying to get back to Jack and Olivia and explore their strange new surroundings alongside them.

Song In The Smoke – TBA (Quest, PSVR, PC VR)

An intriguing-looking survival game, Song & Smoke mixes genre staples with a visual style designed with the help of industry legend Katsuya Terada. There’s still a lot to learn about Song In The Smoke, and we can’t wait to see more.

Sniper Elite VR – July 8 (Quest, PSVR, PC VR)

Sniper Elite VR went weirdly silent for a moment there, but we’re happy to see it’s finally on its way to all platforms next month. This is Rebellion’s first shot at a full VR FPS set in its popular franchise – and there’s endless opportunity for them to make good.

Wanderer – TBA (PSVR, PC VR)

This incredibly polished and promising escape room game has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of our most anticipated VR titles since it was officially revealed a few months back. Wanderer’s time-traveling mechanic looks thoughtfully implemented, with interactions that really take advantage of the medium.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Tempestfall – TBA (Quest, PC VR)

Carbon Studio brings its gesture-based combat system from The Wizards over to the Warhammer universe. Tempestfall will have you wielding a mighty sword against undead forces – it’s not to be confused with the recently-released Battle Sister, either.

Winds & Leaves – July 27 (PSVR)

Winds & Leaves is a peaceful game about reconnecting with nature. You’ll grow a forest and care for it as it expands. We’re hoping this one gives us the tranquil vibes of Paper Beast.

What VR games are you looking forward to this summer? Let us know in the comments below!