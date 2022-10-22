10 Spooky VRChat Worlds To Visit For Halloween

October is always a great time to see new worlds in VRChat, as the annual Spookality event brings out a lot of creativity. Be sure to check out the Spookality row in the menu for the newest submissions. Some already stood the test of time and are worth a visit if you are in the mood for some scares.

Here’s a selection of thrilling VRChat worlds that you shouldn’t miss this Halloween.

Lighthearted Halloween

These two worlds will get you in the spooky mood with a bit of fun, and are a great way to dip your toes in if you aren’t quite brave enough for real frights. Both are Quest-compatible and are great examples of the range of content you can expect on this platform.

Spooky Town ＆ The Pumpkin Master (PC and Quest)

Created by Legends and available on VR Chat here.

This charming adventure is pure classic Halloween, with giant pumpkins, graveyards, and a big crooked mansion on a hill. You enter a crypt covered in cobwebs with bats flying past, and a guide who doesn’t seem to have much faith in you. This storybook adventure is made especially immersive with animated characters and whimsical environments.

Solve a few puzzles and knock on the big door, maybe you can finally get through the gate!

Best experience: Equally fun both singleplayer or multiplayer.

Capacity: Can fit up to 12 players, but 6 or under is an ideal group size.

Length: 30 mins

Butter of Terror (PC and Quest)

Created by のりand available on VRChat here.

A silly take on the classic horror puzzle genre, this one has entertaining puzzles, absurd moments, and even though the visuals are bare-bones, the gameplay is solid. It’s not clear why this world is themed around the ridiculous butter creatures, but it’s just part of the VRChat “anything goes” ethos. Few other worlds in this category will have you giggling this much.

Best experience: Multiplayer to share the hilarity.

Capacity: Can fit up to 32 players, but around 4 is recommended.

Length: 30 mins

Short and Spooky

These next worlds are a great way to get a thrill, whether you want to jump in for just a short time or want to have a few creepy experiences in a row. These have especially creative concepts, and may have you thinking about them long after the gameplay is over.

Alone in the Silence (PC and Quest)

Created by IgbarVonSquid and available on VRChat here.

This world dumps you into a dreamscape full of cryptic messages floating through the barren desert. Even if you arrived with a group, you’ll find yourself alone…if you are lucky, you may meet up with another person as you try to wrap your head around the purpose and mystery here. Eerie and meditative, and yet fraught with danger, this is a unique concept in the spooky genre.

Best experience: Singleplayer, but you can play with friends, as long as you know you will be separated for most of it.

Capacity: Can fit up to 32 players

Length: 15 mins

~Chill Vibes~

Created by ShutUpSergeant in collaboration with 1029chris and available on VRChat here.

At first glance, this world is a forgettable cozy apartment like thousands of others on the platform. But something is amiss. A crack has opened to the other side of the carefully decorated walls, and suggests something more sinister lies behind. You could, I suppose, just relax here and remain ignorant. Some things are perhaps best left unknown.

Best experience: Depends on whether you like to magnify the creepiness by solitude, or if you want a hand to hold.

Capacity: Can fit up to 20 players, but no more than 4 is suggested.

Length: 15 mins

Time Breach (PC only)

By Jordo in collaboration with Ruuubick, Akalink, and Legends and available on VRChat here.

You awaken to find yourself trapped in a facility of locked doors, possessing only a strange device on your wrist. As you explore, you find clues to how this all works, as well as some disturbing images–a blood-splattered floor, some cryptic notes. You could explore more carefully, but do you have time? A very clever, fast-paced game.

Best experience: Singleplayer, but it can be fun to race your friends to complete first.

Capacity: Can fit up to 12 players.

Length: 30 mins

Suspenseful Thrillers

These next two aren’t typical “horror” or Halloween, but their unsettling atmospheres fit right into this category. Both have more under the surface than what they originally seem.

Submerge (PC only)

Created by Fins and available on VRChat here.

You are a team investigating a mysterious underwater phenomenon discovered by a government agency, and your team’s job is to investigate by submersible. This is an immersive cinematic experience similar to a theme park style ride. The trip begins with a scenic excursion through colorful reefs with underwater sea life swimming by, but becomes darker and more mysterious as you explore further into a deep underwater cavern. Suspense builds slowly for most of the ride, but beware, things can quickly get unsettling. You definitely find…something…down there.

This world has a sequel with more gameplay elements you may want to check out if you enjoyed this one, called Submerge 2.

Best experience: Bring a small team so you can speculate together and point out the sights during the initial slow portion of the ride.

Capacity: Can fit 4 players.

Length: 30 mins

MIRЯIM (PC only)

Created by IgbarVonSquid and available on VRChat here.

You find yourself alone in a spartan apartment, unremarkable except for a large mirror. But this mirror seems powered somehow. Even though mirrors are a favorite VRChat pastime, it seems a lot less enticing when a voice instructs you to do it, doesn’t it? Maybe there’s more to this world. A twist on reflections, this short adventure will bend your perceptions as you figure out how to make your way out of your apparent captivity.

Best experience: Singleplayer, can only fit 1 player at a time.

Capacity: 1

Length: 30 mins

High-Quality Full Length Horror

Finally for the hardcore PC horror game enthusiasts, there are a few worlds within VRChat that deliver truly standalone-quality game quality. These next three are great examples that will get your adrenaline pumping.

Devouring (PC Only)

Created by Lakuza in collaboration with Fionna, CyanLaser, and Legends and available on VRChat here.

After a car crash, you find yourself in a sprawling mansion with supernatural beings intent on keeping you in the guest room. As you solve each challenge you uncover more clues as to how you might possibly escape, while evading your captors with cunning, speed, and stealth. Expect difficult challenges, lots of terrifying moments, and a real sense of accomplishment if you make it to the end.

Best experience: Multiplayer, plan to take breaks, and if a challenge is too difficult, one person can complete it and unlock it for others.

Capacity: Up to 4 players.

Length: 4-6 hours

Noir – Nocturne (PC only)

Created by AltCentauri and available on VRChat here.

This game is set in a film noir/steampunk-style universe, populated by shady characters, human and robot alike. You have been summoned to some kind of subversive mission, but it is going to take some cunning to complete while not getting caught. Voiced and animated characters, a sprawling city, and the unique visuals make this world an unforgettable experience.

Best experience: Currently limited to singleplayer, but if the capacity is increased it’s a great duo adventure.

Capacity: 1

Length: 1-3 hours

Obsession (PC only)

Created by Flowersrite and available on VRChat here.

Long ago in China, something terrible happened in this house. As more of the narrative is revealed with remembered voices, shadow theater, and supernatural visions, you piece together the clues to solve the puzzles and understand the house’s past. Along the way the lines between reality and the supernatural get blurred, and the past and the present begin to overlap. This beautifully crafted game is atmospheric, dark, and haunting.

Best experience: Singleplayer for maximum thrill, but multiplayer in small teams is good too.

Capacity: Can fit up to 8, but no more than 4 is recommended.

Length: 1-3 hours playtime.