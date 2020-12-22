VRCover Now Selling Controller Grips for Oculus Quest 2

VR accessory maker VRCover is now selling Controller Grips made specifically for Oculus Quest 2.

We haven’t tried them yet but the grips should provide some of the benefits of the Valve Index controllers — namely, you should be able to release your grip and free up your hands once in a while. The ability to relax your hands once in a while can have a major impact for folks who enjoy longer play sessions in VR.

The grips are available on the VRCover store priced at $29 plus shipping. VRCover says they include a non-slip material with a textured surface with elastic adjustable knuckle straps to fit different hand sizes. There are dark and light gray colors available, though the light gray option isn’t available in the worldwide store just yet.

Due to demand and COVID-related restrictions, you’ll have to check the store site for shipping timeframes to your location.

VRCover makes a number of accessories for VR headsets and we thought the facial interface set for Quest 2 was both comfy and hygienic in our review. Today, Anker also announced an Oculus Quest 2 charging dock and Rebuff Reality makes accessories as well. The market for add-ons to the Quest 2 seems to be heating up as people look to modify and improve the headset’s overall experience. We’ll have impressions for you of the Controller Grips for Quest 2 as soon as we are able to get our hands on (or in) them.

