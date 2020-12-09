VRCover Quest Facial Interface Replacement Now Available In US

VRCover’s facial interface and foam replacement cover for Quest 2 is now available in the US store.

Back in November, VRCover launched their cotton cover, silicone cover and lens cover for the Quest 2, but had yet to launch their facial interface and foam replacement kit for the new headset. While the other accessories are just covers to put over your Quest 2’s existing facial interface, the new VRCover kit is a full replacement — it comes with an entirely new plastic ring to swap out with your Oculus one, and two foam cushion covers for your face to touch.

There are two options for the foam cushion, a standard and comfort one, the latter of which is a bit thicker. The foam is designed to be wipeable, for easier cleaning and hygiene practices, unlike the default Quest 2 face cushion that absorbs a lot of what you sweat out while in VR.

We got our hands on the replacement kit early back in October, and you can read our full review here. In short, there are no surprises — VRCover’s replacement kit offerings have always been consistent, and the Quest 2 one is no exception.

While the replacement kit is available in the US store now, at the time of writing it appears to be already out of stock. VRCover did tell us that stock would only be available in limited quantities, but that we can expect a re-stock soon, along with availability in the US and international stores. So keep an eye out on the VRCover US store for availability.