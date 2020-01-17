Oculus Go Price Cut, Sony Skips E3 & Win Eclipse! VRecap

It’s a relatively news-lite week given that we’ve just passed CES, but there’s still a few things to talk about.

Firstly, Facebook just gave the Oculus Go its first official price cut. The low-cost standalone headset now costs even… lower. You can get the 32GB model for $149 (or £139) and the 64GB for $199 (or £189)! That’s a great price but Go is really showing its 3DOF age in 2020. Is it still worth picking one up? Well only you can decide that (we’d probably say no, though).

Next up, Sony is skipping E3 for the second year in a row. Not massive VR news, no, but it does mean that we probably won’t see any PS5 news — and by extension PSVR2 news — during the event in June. Then again, we’re not expecting PSVR2 to launch alongside PS5 later this year, so it’s not the biggest loss. And besides, there will probably be a certain VR showcase to tide hungry fans over…

HINTS!

Anyway, our last story of the week is about SideQuest and how Crisis VRigade has been downloaded over 50,000 times on the platform. That’s a whole lot of downloads, but don’t forget the game is in beta and a free download. Still, congrats to Crisis! Now, where’s that sequel?

Release-wise there’s a smattering of VR treats this week. Eclipse: Edge of Light is finally out on PSVR and PC VR, and you can win a copy of it on SteamVR in our competition. Meanwhile, Fail Factory comes to Rift and Vive and you can watch the excellent Doctor Who: The Runaway on more headsets!

Finally, we asked you what the future holds for HTC, now that it has a ‘new vision’ for Vive. You gave us some really interesting talking points, which we rounded up in the video.

Okay, we’re off to cry about Cyberpunk 2077’s delay. We’ll see you next week!