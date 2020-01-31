Samsung Odyssey Bug-Eyed Patent, Quest’s Big Christmas & Win Audica! – VRecap

There was a great mix of stories this week, from juicy headset rumors to VR success stories. Let’s jump right into the VRecap!

Okay, let’s state the facts here: These Samsung Odyssey patents are exciting, they’re not yet confirmed to be real, and they’d make me look like Jeff Goldblum in the worst way. It’s incredible how we’ve come so far in reducing bulky designs so quickly over the years, but Samsung is ready to throw it all away. Anyway, if you want to see more about the specs and less about it’s bugginess (get it, because the eyes), check out our article on it.

Oculus received the same Christmas present I’ve been asking for every year: five million dollars. It’s almost unsurprising to hear that they cashed in massively this Christmas – especially following the news of Quest being sold out during the holiday season.

And the last top story for this episode is the correction of the Steam’s VR hardware stats. VR is doing better than ever, we swear.

We’ve had two great ports this week, including Borderlands 2 VR on Index and Audica on Quest. Speaking of Audica on Quest, you’ve got a chance to grab a code for free in this week’s giveaway, courtesy of Harmonix! Enter the competition below for a chance to win – good luck!

GIVEAWAY: Win A Free Copy Of Audica On Oculus Quest!



There have been many great news stories this week but not all of them could make it into this episode, so here’s our honorable mentions for you:

Jesse Schell: ‘If Oculus Quest Can’t Succeed We Should Just Hang It Up’

Unity Now Supports Vulkan On Oculus Quest

February PlayStation Plus Games Include PSVR Shooter Firewall Zero Hour

Unity Deprecates Built-In Support For Daydream, Gear VR, And Valve’s OpenVR

Facebook Releases Beta Fix For Oculus Rift Stuttering Issue (But Not Link Yet)

Three New Free Beat Saber Songs Arrive In New Update From Cametek

Thanks for tuning in for another VRecap! See you same time next week.