Half-Life Alyx Footage, Nreal Hand-Tracking & Win Eleven Table Tennis VR – VRecap

New Half-Life: Alyx footage, new hand-tracking tech, new VRecap – let’s go!

Did you check out the new Half-Life: Alyx footage released this week? We got a good look at gameplay, including enemies, weapons, and incredible physics from opening doors to interactions with nearly every object in sight. The thing that got me the most was the many injections to your hands for health.

Facebook has hinted it’s looking into creating a middle ground platform for games that can’t quite make it onto the Oculus Store. It looks like it could be a good deal for developers to take advantage of if they’re not initially elegible to get on Quest, and it makes us wonder if we’re going to start seeing Early Access titles on the Oculus Store.

And finally, Nreal only just announced its new hand-tracking support for the Nreal Lite today. We tried out the XR headset back at CES, which you can read about right here.

This week’s competition gives you a chance to win one of our five Eleven Table Tennis VR codes! Enter via the Gleam below – best of luck!

GIVEAWAY: Win A Free Copy Of Eleven Table Tennis VR On Oculus Quest!



This week saw more than three big stories and you can check them out here:

Alright, that’s it from us! Make sure to check out our Twitter and Facebook over the weekend for additional VR content if you haven’t had enough this week. Ciao!