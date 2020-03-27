Future of Valve VR, Next Gen HP Headset & Huge New Releases! – VRecap

Welcome to another swift roundup of the week’s top VR stories, releases and more! You can probably already guess the direction this episode is going to take, but we’ve got more than just Half-Life: Alyx to talk about.

First, not only did Half-Life: Alyx release, but we got the low-down on the future of VR at Valve. Jamie spoke to Greg Coomer from Valve and questioned whether or not Gabe Newell’s claims of Valve having three VR titles in development from 2017 were still true. Spoiler: they’re not. Well, not for now, anyway.

Alongside all the Alyx excitement, HP decided to drop pretty big news at the same time Valve’s title released – there’s another HP Reverb coming and it’s going to have next gen specs! What are those specs, you ask? Well… We don’t know yet, but they shared this pretty cool teaser trailer! Read more from our hardware expert, Heaney, who can fill in more gaps.

The number of releases this week has been unprecedented – yes, other VR games exist this week (and some are pretty darn good, too!). Time for a roll call! We’ve got: Paper Beast, The Room VR: A Dark Matter, Down The Rabbit Hole, Tilt Brush on PSVR, A-Tech Cybernetic VR also on PSVR, and B-Team on Quest.

As for other news this week, here are other stories which didn’t quite make it into the VRecap:

