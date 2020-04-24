Magic Leap Layoffs, Alyx Mods Roll Out & Win Pixel Ripped 1995 – VRecap

The top VR stories this week include: Magic Leap’s major team cuts, Half-Life: Alyx’s mods now rolling out, VR Ears absolutely smashing its goals in its Kickstarter & plenty of great releases! Let’s get on with this week’s VRecap.

News

The news of Magic Leap laying off its employees shook the industry, with the company blaming COVID-19 for its need for downsizing and shift in focus to business.

It’s what we’ve all been waiting for – Half-Life: Alyx has finally got some great mods, including a where you pose as Gordon Freeman and clobber G-man with a crowbar. Now that’s what we’re talking about.

Following the incredibly popular rise of VR Power, Rebuff Reality is hell-bent on making your VR headset as luxury as possible with the introduction of VR Ears. It utterly smashed its Kickstarter campaign, doubling their goal within the first day.

Releases

As for the releases of the week, you can now enjoy: Pixel Ripped 1995 on PC VR and Quest, Supernatural from Within on Quest, and the weird acid trip that is SoundSelf on PC VR.

