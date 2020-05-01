Oculus Sales Boosted, Beat Saber Auto Maps & Win Megalith! – VRecap

Welcome back to a busy VRecap! Missed the VR headlines over the past 7 days? You’ve come to the right place…

This week we’re talking Facebook updates, ad the company held another earnings call. Mark Zuckerberg himself delivered some encouraging news about sales of the Oculus Quest, which has been routinely out of stock for the past few months. Stock is becoming more widely available though, so keep an eye out.

Elsewhere we dive into a next Beat Saber extension that adds an AI track maker to the game. It uses YouTube songs to convert music into maps, so you can finally try some of your favorites inside VR’s biggest game. It doesn’t work especially well with absolutely every song, though, so choose carefully.

Finally we have some smaller game updates. There’s news on both Echo VR on Quest and Lone Echo II on Rift. Also Cloudhead Games popped up to provide an update on Pistol Whip VR.

Over in releases, Cortopia’s Down The Rabbit Hole finally hits PSVR and Rift and Quest owners can try their hand at VR pottery. For this week’s community comments, we’re looking at ???.

Finally there’s our competition. This week you have a chance to win the SteamVR version of hero shooter, Megalith! Enter in our Gleam competition embeded on this page.

We’ve had plenty of other big stories this week, so here are some that didn’t make it into the VRecap:

Right, that’s us sorted for another 7 days. See you next week!