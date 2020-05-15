Oculus Link Update, UE5 VR & A New YouTube Channel! – VRecap

This week saw huge leaps for Oculus Quest owners, an incredible insight into what the future of VR gaming could look like, and the creation of the ultimate VR trailer destination on YouTube. It’s the VRecap!

Top Stories

The latest Oculus PC software beta update allows Oculus Link to work with many USB 2.0 cables – including the one in the box! That means no more $80 USB 3.0 purchases (if you could get your hands on one, that is). Too bad for writer Harry Baker, though!

Oh man, did you get an eyeful of the Unreal Engine 5 next-gen tech demo? It’s utterly gorgeous! A spokeswoman confirmed to us this week that the engine would include full VR support – that includes PSVR, Quest and PC VR.

To wrap up the top stories of the week, we launched a brand new YouTube channel! No, it’s not our mukbang one, nor our makeup channel. It’s all in the name, really: VR Game Trailers & Clips! You can read more about what this means for both our official UploadVR channel and this one, too. Oh, and… Comment, like & SUBSCRIBE!

Releases

You can get your teeth into four new releases this week, including: the Quest port of Tetris Effect, Mini Motor Racing X now on Quest and Rift, Pixel Ripped 1995 on PSVR, and Wolf & Pigs on PC VR.

Other Stories

There were plenty of other stories and editorials that didn’t make it into the Top Stories this week, and we’ve got them all here for you:

And that’s all from us this week! Oh, did we mention you should subscribe to VR Game Trailers & Clips? You should subscribe to VR Game Trailers & Clips. Bye!