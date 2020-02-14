Alyx is Coming, Prince of Persia VR & WIN A QUEST! – VRecap

Oooohohoho, this has been one heck of a chunky week. Not only have we had some great announcements, we ourselves have something great for you – count this as your Valentine’s Day present from UploadVR: the potential to win an actual Oculus Quest headset!

Our first story is the reveal of Half-Life: Alyx’s release date, which is March 23rd! That’s 38 days and counting. It is pretty incredible that something that is looking to be so massive for VR is releasing so soon after its announcement back in November. Not only that, but Valve will be updating us on Index’s availability pretty soon, so you could have a chance in getting the headset with added capabilities for the game as well as a free pre-order of it.

Second, we love the new look of the SteamVR Beta interface – it’s much sleeker and cleaner looking for sure. How can you not love the new Oculus Quest icon that comes along with the update as well?

Our last story is another visit to Xbox land. Phil Spencer has been clarifying his past comments on VR, adding that he hopes one day it will be big enough for Microsoft to make their own Xbox VR headset. Do you think that’ll happen? Or do you think Microsoft should just go it anyway?

Okay, and time for our own announcement. We’re partnering with Odders Lab to bring you a two-week chance to win an Oculus Quest and a copy of OhShape for when it releases! All you’ve got to do is enter via Odders Lab’s Gleam below, and keep every digit crossed until time’s up!

OhShape Quest Giveaway



OhShape Key Giveaway



We don’t have time to cover all of the top stories of the week in one video, so here’s some headlines you can’t miss this week:

Alright, that’s it from us! If you’re craving more VR content over the weekend, make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook for more news and features. Bye!