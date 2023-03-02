VRNoid Mixes Breakout With Air Hockey This Week On Quest & PC VR

VRNoid brings a mix of retro-themed block breakers and air hockey to VR, which arrives this week on Quest and PC VR.

Created by solo Ukrainian developer Taras Solomakha (Fullmetal Developer), VRNoid was initially targeting a Spring 2022 launch, before facing a lengthy delay due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now arriving on March 4, Solomakha tells UploadVR “I wanted to bring a classic retro game into virtual reality,” and this eventually became VRNoid. You can read the official description below:

VRNOID is a bricks breaker game mixed with Air Hockey in virtual reality. Swing your striker to hit the ball, destroy bricks, collect power-ups, and dodge bullets. Prepare yourself for challenging levels and bosses that are waiting for you in this retro space.

Promising boss battles, five difficulty options, gameplay modifiers and an in-game level editor, VRNoid’s Steam release also supports two-player local multiplayer that allows a friend to join you through a flatscreen monitor, using a mouse or controller. However, the Meta Quest version is single player only.

VRNoid arrives on March 4 for the Meta Quest platform via App Lab and PC VR. A free demo is available now on Steam, which released as part of last month’s Steam Next Fest celebration.