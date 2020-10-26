Social VR Network VTime Is Coming To Quest Next Month

Another social VR network, vTime XR, is coming to Oculus Quest soon.

The app, which dates back to the early days of VR, is now listed in the coming soon section of the official Quest store and arrives on November 5th. We first reported that a Quest version of the experience was coming all the way back in 2019. Clearly it took a little longer than expected for the port to happen.

vTime Quest Coming Next Month

vTime takes a bit of a different approach to social VR compared to its contemporaries like AltSpace VR and Rec Room. Rather than exploring worlds together, users sit in immersive environments to chat and share content. You might, say, plan a meeting in outer space or at the bottom of the ocean. You can even upload your own 360 degree photos to visit or watch set content in virtual theaters.

vTime has been available on other platforms for some time now, including smartphone AR. It’s developed by a UK-based studio that raised $7.6 million in mid-2018 to work on its social VR and AR offerings. It has experience on its side, then, though the social VR scene is pretty well contested on Quest. Alongside other third-party applications, Facebook itself is increasing its focus on the genre with apps like Venues and Horizon. We’ll have to see if vTime can carve out a space for itself alongside stiff competition.

Will you be checking out vTime on Quest when it arrives next month? Let us know in the comments below!