New Walkabout Mini Golf DLC Course, Sweetopia, Arrives Next Week

Walkabout Mini Golf is getting another DLC course, this time taking on a sickly sweet theme.

Sweetopia, the next paid DLC course for the popular VR mini golf game, launches on February 17 at 1pm CST. As you can tell from the name and by looking at the photo in the announcement tweet below, this level will be all about candy and sweet treats. It’s a world of sugar and golf – what a pairing!

In Twitter replies, Walkabout confirmed that Sweetopia will be a paid DLC release but is not part of the Lost Cities series of maps, which began with the Garden of Babylon DLC last November. So while Sweetopia is a brief reprise away from that theme, we can still expect more city-based DLC to arrive at some point in the future as well.

While Sweetopia and other recent DLC releases have all been paid, Walkabout’s social media account also didn’t rule out more free content at some point in the year. “[Sweetopia] is a paid DLC course, yes,” said the account in a reply tweet, “but 2022 may have base game additions and other DLC courses too. Who knows what we have in store!”

Walkabout has consistently pumped out new free and paid content since release and we’ve rated it as one of the best multiplayer experiences available on Quest. That being said, the game is also available on PC VR with crossplay, so you can hit the green with your friends across different platforms.

The Sweetopia DLC course releases February 17 for Walkabout Mini Golf on Quest and PC VR.