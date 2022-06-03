Walkabout Mini Golf Releases New El Dorado DLC Course

Mighty Coconut launched the latest DLC course for Walkabout Mini Golf this week centered around the mythical city of El Dorado.

El Dorado is the 12th course available in the game and the latest installment in the Lost Cities series of DLC maps released over the last few months.

Here’s a description of the new El Dorado map from Mighty Coconut:

In the highland jungles of South America lies the mythical city of gold: El Dorado. Putt your way through the ruins of an ancient civilization in the search for lost treasures, lost balls, putters, and just maybe the perfect game of Walkabout Mini Golf.

Mighty Coconut is currently targeting a release of one new map per month. Previous releases include the Gardens of Babylon and Shangri-La maps, as part of Lost Cities, and the Sweetopia course filled with sugary goodness.

Walkabout also received a free update in April adding a new welcome island that essentially acts as a re-imagined and interactive main menu area.

There’s lots more on the horizon for Walkabout Mini Golf as well, including upcoming licensed DLC packs. The first licensed pack will introduce a course based on the 1986 Jim Henson film Labyrinth, to be followed by another pack that will breathe new life into the island from classic puzzle game Myst, re-imagined as a minigolf course.

Walkabout Mini Golf’s El Dorado DLC course is available now on Quest and SteamVR platforms for $2.99