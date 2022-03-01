Walkabout Mini Golf Will Add New Paid Course Inspired By 1986 Film Labyrinth

The developers behind Walkabout Mini Golf are planning to add a course as paid downloadable content inspired by the 1986 Jim Henson film Labyrinth.

The classic film starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly is slated to see its debut as mini golfing destination in the metaverse this summer on Quest and Rift. We reached out to a representative of Walkabout devs Mighty Coconut and they confirmed to us the paid DLC course is planned for Steam as well. The course features 18 holes with the game’s hard mode also offering a different take on it for more experienced players. It’ll feature 18 new lost balls to find “across the mazes to add to your collection and the elusive Labyrinth-themed putter,” according to an announcement post on the Oculus blog, with the promise of a world full of characters and creatures inspired by the film.

The course is Mighty Coconut’s first licensed add-on as it works with The Jim Henson Company to bring the property to life in VR. Mighty Coconut also planned an iPhone and Android version of the game to run on traditional smartphones, but we haven’t heard any details about that release since our interview with the studio last year. Mighty Coconut has been ramping up paid content releases in recent months with the release of Sweetopia, Shangri-La, and Gardens of Babylon courses available for $2.99 each on top of the $14.99 game. Walkabout also added a guest pass feature late last year which allows the owner of a paid add-on course to bring along friends for a round even if they haven’t purchased the course.

We’re curious to see where Mighty Coconut heads in the coming months as the growing slate of courses, cross-platform multiplayer and smart design decisions may put it on a path to becoming the definitive virtual mini golfing experience. Walkabout is already on our list of the top 25 Oculus Quest games, but with updates like this one planned there’s a chance it may be able to make it higher on the list.